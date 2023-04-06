Defence Ministry selling army dogs unfit for further training

Podijeli :

Unsplash / Ilustracija

The Defence Ministry on Thursday confirmed media reports that it was selling dogs found to be unfit for further training in the Croatian army, saying that with this approach it is showing how important it finds that each dog continues its life as a beloved pet.

News websites have reported that the ministry has advertised the sale of five army dogs – four Belgian and one German shepherd – at the starting price of €100 per animal. Bids can be submitted by legal persons and Croatian citizens.

A veterinarian at the ministry, Sanja Grdjan said the ministry and the Armed Forces have a training centre for guide and army dogs called Captain Kresimir Ivosevic which, under a decision of the Agriculture Ministry, is registered for breeding German, Belgian and Dutch shepherds as pets for sale registered with the Croatian Kennel Club.

An army dog unfit for further training is a completely healthy and physically fit dog which, due to a poor prey drive or being too playful, cannot perform the required military tasks, the ministry said.

Every buyer of an army dog signs a contract with the ministry which clearly defines the terms which the future owner must provide so that the dog lives in adequate and safe conditions, and if the dog is found to live in inadequate conditions, it can be taken away from the owner, the ministry added.