DHMZ: Winter in Croatia expected to be warmer than average

Unsplash / Ilustracija

This winter is expected to be another in a series of warmer-than-average seasons compared to the climate norm for the period 1991–2020, the Croatian Meteorological and Hydrological Service (DHMZ) reported on Monday.

A high probability of above-average temperatures is predicted for December, January and February.

“The positive temperature anomaly could be less pronounced in January 2025. Although there will undoubtedly be cold air intrusions that temporarily lower temperatures to average or below-average levels, the overall trend points to a warmer winter,” says the DHMZ.

Precipitation levels are expected to be generally close to average, with moderate confidence in this forecast. No significant deviations in monthly precipitation totals are expected, although the probability of above-average precipitation along the Adriatic coast in February is slightly increased.

The DHMZ emphasised that the seasonal precipitation forecast is far more complex and less reliable than the temperature forecast. “Under these circumstances, dry periods with shorter intervals can alternate with heavier precipitation over the course of the season,” they explained.