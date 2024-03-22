Electoral Commission calls on employers to enable voting on 17 April

Podijeli :

The State Electoral Commission (DIP) has called on employers to organise work on the day of the parliamentary election, Wednesday 17 April, so that employees can go to their polling station on that day and exercise their right to vote.

The law states that election day is a non-working day.

Last Friday, President Zoran Milanovic scheduled the parliamentary election for 17 April.

Later the same day, the DIP declared that Milanovic’s decision would not affect the organisation of the election by the DIP, even though it would not take place on a Sunday as usual.

“The DIP will organise the election as before. Wednesday will be a non-working day,” DIP spokesman Slaven Hojski told the Croatian news agency Hina on 15 March.

Parliamentary election have only been held on a weekday once before, in 2000, when it was held on 3 January, a Monday.

Hojski admitted that it is technically and logistically easier to organise the voting on a Sunday, as the polling stations are located in schools, kindergartens and similar institutions that are not open on Saturdays and Sundays.

“We will do our best to organise the voting process on 17 April,” said Hojski.

Minister of Economy Damir Habijan called on employers to treat 17 April as a day off.