Former minister calls presidential election campaign ‘the most bizarre in history’

Screenshot

Former minister Mirela Holy appeared on the morning programme Novi Dan with Tihomir Ladisic to comment on the ongoing presidential election campaign. She believes that the current president, Zoran Milanovic, will win the election again. She described the campaigns of the other candidates as the most bizarre we have ever seen.

“The right-wing candidates are essentially campaigning for Milanovic”

“Many election campaigns have been bizarre, but this one, in my opinion, surpasses them all. If we just look at the statements, we see that the right-wing candidates are mainly focussing on Zoran Milanovic, talking about his deeds and claiming that he was a bad prime minister and president. This is quite strange because they have limited media time and should use it to present their programmes.

Instead, they are essentially campaigning for Milanovic, clinging to his coattails and claiming he is bad. If you want to present yourself as an authority, you should talk about yourself and what you have to offer. It’s similar with Ivana Kekin, except that she didn’t focus on Milanovic, but on Dragan Primorac, who is a candidate like her. It’s a bit strange that she focuses on another candidate instead of talking about her programme,” she said.

As for the candidates’ promises and statements, Holy believes that they have not said anything substantial: “We have not heard their positions on defence policy, relations with the security services or how they want to cooperate or not cooperate with the government.”

“The party machinery will work in Primorac’s favour, even though he is a weak candidate”

“What Kekin is doing is quite bizarre, but she has opted for a polarising campaign that has brought her into the public spotlight. She has managed to consolidate a section of left-wing voters who perceive her as a victim in this situation. She will probably capitalise on this and position herself better than she would have done without this bizarre campaign. At the moment, it seems to me that Milanovic has the most logical and best campaign. He maintains a presidential demeanour and presents himself as an eagle who doesn’t fight flies. I think that’s a good strategy for him. It would be strange to be involved in such a bizarre campaign,” said Holy.

She also added that Dragan Primorac will get the votes of HDZ party voters.

“They are a disciplined voter base. The idea that Kekin could replace Primorac in the second round is unrealistic. The party machinery will work in his favour, even though he is a weak candidate. He and Milanovic will go into the second round, and I expect Milanovic to win this election relatively easily,” she concluded.