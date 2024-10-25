Hoax document circulating online falsely claims that Milanovic banned the speech of a NATO official

Podijeli :

A fake document has emerged claiming that the President of the Republic, Zoran Milanovic, has banned NATO Assistant Secretary General Javier Colomina from speaking.

Colomina had previously stated that military co-operation with Ukraine takes place outside of this country and that this is a “red line” that NATO will not cross.

Postponed vote

On Friday, the Croatian parliament was due to vote on the deployment of Croatian officers to Germany as part of NSATU activities. However, the vote was postponed as the ruling party was unable to achieve the required 2/3 majority.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic justified this decision on Thursday by saying that he wanted to “give the opposition another chance to reconsider”.

The fake document, which circulates on WhatsApp and by email, states that Zoran Milanovic had given Colomina an instruction forbidding him from appearing in public and making statements or interpretations regarding military plans, operations and the security situation in Ukraine. It also states that any deviation from this order will be considered a violation of military discipline and the chain of command.

Milanovic’s office has confirmed that the document is forged.