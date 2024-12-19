Jelavic to present evidence against Kekins at press conference

Podijeli :

Petar Glebov / Pixsell

Nikica Jelavic's lawyer, Ante Nobilo, has invited the media to a press conference to be held on Friday at 12:05 pm at Café Plaza near Kvaternik Square in Zagreb.

“After the Kekin couple and the leadership of the Mozemo party have refused to apologise for a series of falsehoods and slander against Mr Nikica Jelavic, which they have repeatedly expressed and continue to express publicly, and after the deadline for a public apology has passed, we are unfortunately forced to take the necessary defensive measures in this case until the matter is resolved,” the invitation reads.

“Therefore, we invite you to a press conference where the first evidence of their false allegations and ongoing coercion of Mr Jelavic and coercion of the public to participate in their political campaigns will be presented.

During the conference, a private (criminal) lawsuit and an action for damages against the Kekin couple and Mrs Sandra Bencic will be publicly announced, as well as the next steps until the full truth comes out,” Anto Nobilo said in the invitation he sent on behalf of his client Nikica Jelavic.