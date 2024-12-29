Milanovic confident in the second round: ‘We are moving unstoppably towards victory’

Podijeli :

N1

Zoran Milanovic, who received over 49% of the vote in the first round of the presidential election, gave an impassioned speech thanking his supporters and calling for unity ahead of the second round. With Dragan Primorac as his challenger, Milanovic emphasised his vision for a united and stable Croatia and promised to stand up for the rule of law and the dignity of all citizens.

In his speech, Milanovic thanked his supporters:

“Croatian people, citizens, I thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you to everyone in all cities. Thank you for this 49 and a bit per cent, which for me is not just a number, but a promise, a common chalice from which we will drink together,” he began and added:

“Five years ago, I extended my hand. I am not an Indian deity; I don’t have many hands. But I will do it again – to those who bear the greatest responsibility, namely the government and those in power.”

“It’s not over until it’s over”

Milanovic promised to fight for Croatia with conviction: “I will fight for a Croatia that stands up for its interests, for the rule of law and against the usurpation of power. Anyone who thinks even remotely along these lines will be my ally and friend, and I will endeavour to have no enemies.”

He reflected about the meaning of politics:

“I have never thought of politics as… well, okay, maybe there’s a bit of vanity involved… but I’ve never seen it as a means for achieving private goals. For me, it was always a higher mission and calling. I still feel that today, and I think many people have recognised this passion and put their trust in me because of it.”

Milanovic also urged his supporters to remain realistic: “That was the first race. It counts in the balance, but let’s be realistic – we have to fight again and start from scratch in a way. It’s not over until it’s over.”

“The vast majority of people want very little”

He expressed confidence for the upcoming second round: “I am convinced that we are moving towards victory – unstoppably, not necessarily modestly, but with decency. I say again, I don’t have a hundred hands, but I have one capable hand, and I am stretching it out. In such a complex situation – issues of war and peace, security – Croatia cannot afford for us to be anything other than united as political actors.”

He conceded that the road ahead could pose challenges: “There will be different ways of playing, but I will try to play by the rules.”

He emphasised the basic wishes of the people: “The vast majority of people want very little – that the day when they leave their house ends predictably and uneventfully, that they have a livelihood, that they have human dignity and that inequalities are controlled as much as possible.”

Milanovic concluded by thanking his supporters and calling for an even higher turnout in the second round: “I invite everyone to turn out in even greater numbers and give me that little bit of trust, and I will do everything I can not to let them down.”