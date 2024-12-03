PM: All discussions about the vote of no confidence were pointless, including the last one

Podijeli :

Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Tuesday that all previous parliamentary discussions about a vote of no confidence in his cabinet or ministers proposed by the opposition were pointless and that the latest one, initiated by the SDP party, will also be pointless.

Before the parliamentary discussion began, he said that he and the government majority were ready for it.

Responding to questions from the press, Plenkovic said he did not believe that the debate could jeopardise the election of 10 constitutional judges, adding: “It depends on how cheeky the (opposition MPs) will be.”

Milanovic is “the cancer of Croatian political life”

“Not everything that concerns the judges is agreed. If it’s agreed, it’s agreed, but it’s not yet,” said the prime minister.

As for President Zoran Milanovic, who submitted his signatures for the presidential candidacy on Tuesday morning, Plenkovic said he is “the cancer of Croatian political life, there is no doubt about that. Zero successes, nothing for five years. A programme for the future? Nothing.

“Why should people vote for him? You have done nothing and you have no intention of doing anything. You are violating the constitution and inventing the claim that you are defending Croatians from those who are actually doing good for the people and the economy. It is a real logical feat for someone to find a reason to vote for him. I am amazed,” said Plenkovic.