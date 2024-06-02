PM Plenkovic visits Croatia football squad in Rijeka to support them ahead of EURO

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Sunday visited the Croatia national squad in Rijeka where footballers are undergoing intensive drills and preparations for the upcoming UEFA European Championships in Germany.
Plenković visited the team to express his support and on that occasion, he met the Croatian National Football Federation leadership and the squad’s head coach Zlatko Dalic, the HNS said in a press release.
The PM was quoted as expressing gratitude to Croatia’s national squad for many successes and for promoting Croatia worldwide.
The PM praised those footballers for making Croatia a football power and cultivating the mindset of a victor.
The HNS thanked the Plenkovic cabinet for their support for the national team, football and sports in general.
Kakvo je tvoje mišljenje o ovome?
Budi prvi koji će ostaviti komentar!