President Milanovic: ‘Croatia and the USA remain partners and friends’

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday and expressed his confidence that Croatia and the US will remain partners and friends even after Trump's election as the 47th American head of state.

“I congratulate Donald Trump on his victory and his election as US president,” Milanovic wrote on Facebook.

A clear majority of US citizens voted for Trump, and in any democracy the will of the majority of voters is indispensable, the Croatian president said in his post.

“Since Croatia gained its independence, the US has been a partner and friend of Croatia, and I am confident that it will remain so after the election of the new president,” Milanovic concluded.