Will Milanovic run in the presidential election?

On Monday, the President of the Republic Zoran Milanovic attended the ceremonial session of the Split City Council and the presentation of the city's awards on the occasion of the celebrations of the Day of the City and the Feast of St Domnius. He then spoke to the press.

“I do not know, I can not comment on it,” he said when asked whether he would receive Andrej Plenkovic, who claims he is on the verge of forming a parliamentary majority. “I will not take part in that, it all depends on their conscience and their judgement. What they said before the election, what they say now, that’s not my job,” he says.

When asked whether cooperation with the government will become even more difficult if it turns to the right, Milanovic said:

“My co-operation with a man who from day one has threatened some kind of hard coexistence, what kind of co-operation is that supposed to be? Humble? I do not think so. I have a problem with sitting next to people who voted in favour of State Attorney- General Ivan Turudic. Now I have sat next to people who voted in favour of Turudic, and not of my own free will. Turudic is a criminal. Can you say that? He was caught in flagrante delicto doing things that in any other country would have meant the end of a judge’s career. That is not good. Croatia is in the worst situation since the Homeland War. We are talking about some values here, stealing is taking place everywhere. That’s the way it is, that’s the way it is in politics. There is a new opportunity. I see that Plenkovic is also a candidate on the list for the EU elections, that’s it, he must always have a reserve position,” he said.

“The situation in Europe is strange, to say the least,” Milanovic added.

Milanovic was also asked if he would run in the presidential election.

“I am waiting to see what Plenkovic will do. I shiver in silence. A military secret,” he replied.