Prime Minister Fico appeared on Olga Skabejeva’s 60 Minutes program. It is a top tool of contemporary Russian propaganda. In my opinion, the choice of the Slovak prime minister and an exclusive interview with an extremely positive tone indicate a lot.

Fico announced his desire… pic.twitter.com/NNKLAxOwWT

— SlavicFreeSpirit (@SlavFreeSpirit) October 30, 2024