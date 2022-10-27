Bosnia: BiH election watchdog confirms Dodik is new RS President

Share:







Source: N1

Bosnian Central Election Commission member Vanja Bjelica-Prutina pointed out Thursday that Milorad Dodik won the largest number of votes for the President of the Republika Srpska (RS) entity after the control count.

“This control count is in favour of establishing the factual situation,” said Bjelica-Prutina.

She emphasized that she is talking mostly about the level of the RS Vice President when it comes to control counting.

“Because, one vote can decide the outcome for that level, and that’s why I asked for a control count,” she noted.

The report on the recount of votes was adopted at Thursday’s 73rd session.