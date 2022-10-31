Bosnia’s deputy chief prosecutor blacklisted by the US suspended from duty

Share:







Source: N1

Bosnia’s top judicial institution suspended Deputy Chief Prosecutor, Diana Kajmakovic, who was recently blacklisted by the United States over alleged involvement in corruption.

Kajmakovic, who served the post of Deputy Chief Prosecutor of BiH, was suspended by the first-instance disciplinary commission of the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council (HJPC), on a request submitted by the Disciplinary Prosecutor’s Office.

The decision is valid until the final conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings initiated against Kajmakovic. The commission determined that allowing Kajmakovic to continue serving the post during the proceedings would threaten the credibility of the said judicial institution.

On September 26, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) blacklisted Kajmakovic for allegedly being responsible for or complicit in corruption or the undermining of democratic processes or institutions in the Western Balkans.

“Despite these obligations to avoid prosecutorial malfeasance, Diana Kajmakovic (Kajmakovic) is a brazenly corrupt BiH state prosecutor with links to criminal organizations. As part of a larger crackdown on organized crime and narcotics trafficking in BiH, investigators analyzed private conversations conducted via encrypted messaging applications. Criminals in these encrypted conversations mentioned Kajmakovic, who worked on some of the investigations concerning this activity. In support of narcotics traffickers and other criminals, Kajmakovic helped hide evidence, prevent prosecution, and otherwise assist criminal activity in exchange for personal gain. She also attempted to block an investigation into her apparent criminal affiliates,” the US Treasury said.