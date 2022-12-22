Bosnia’s new PM Kristo: I believe in a functional and sustainable Bosnia

Podijeli :

Source: FENA/Mario Obrdalj

Borjana Kristo, the new head of Bosnian government, said ahead of her official appointment that she believes in a functional and sustainable Bosnia and Herzegovina, with mutual respect and respecting the rights of all constituent peoples in the country.

Speaking to Fena news agency, Kristo also emphasized the necessity of swift formation of government at all levels of authority in BiH.

“I would like to thank for trust and approval by all competent institutions in the vetting process, and emphasize the necessity of swift formation of all levels of government. I deeply trust that with mutual respect and appreciation of diversities and rights of constituent peoples we can create a functional and sustainable, joint homeland Bosnia and Herzegovina,” said future Chair of the Council of Ministers, who was nominated by the main Croat party HDZ BiH, who is a partner in coalition with other eight political parties.

According to her, the new Council of Ministers must act as an important generator of various processes in terms of accelerated Euro-Atlantic road of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

She said the Croats were the leaders and true advocates of Bosnia’s integration in the EU and NATO, in line with all programs and documents that were passed in the recent period.

The HDZ BiH’s senior member also pointed out a good cooperation among the coalition partners that form the ruling majority at the state level.

“Unlike those political options in Bosnia and Herzegovina that only declaratively advocate membership in the EU and NATO, while in reality blocking the progress of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the new Council of Ministers will have numerous tasks lying ahead of it, which are contained in the document ‘Guidelines, principles and goals of the executive and the legislative authority at the level of BiH for the period 2022 – 2026’,” stressed Kristo.

She also said that her main goal, along with her partners, is to implement all the tasks that are put before the Council of Ministers, towards the opening of negotiation talks for the country’s EU membership.