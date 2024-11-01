Croatia supports projects to promote the return of Croats to BiH

Podijeli :

The Croatian Minister of Physical Planning, Construction and State Assets, Branko Bacic, has issued a public call for financial support for projects that will promote the return of Croatians and the creation of sustainable living conditions in Bosnia and Herzegovina this year.

The support for each project must not exceed €70,000. Municipalities and cities in Bosnia and Herzegovina, municipal utility companies, non-profit public institutions, companies, family farms, educational and scientific institutions and healthcare facilities are eligible to apply.

Applicants must be registered and active in Bosnia and Herzegovina and promote the interests and protection of Croats in Bosnia and Herzegovina. To apply for funding, they must submit their applications by the middle of this month.

Financial support in various areas

Croatia is prepared to provide financial support for projects in the areas of business, public administration, healthcare, infrastructure, education, youth, demography, sport and culture, as well as initiatives by associations, the church and projects to improve the quality of life.

Minister Bacic made this appeal on the basis of the aid programme for the return of Croats to Bosnia and Herzegovina, which his ministry is implementing in cooperation with the Croatian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Central State Office for Croats Abroad.

This year, 1.3 million euros have been allocated in the state budget for the implementation of the programme.