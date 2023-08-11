Nermin Sulejmanovic commits suicide after killing three people in Gradacac

Podijeli :

The man who killed three people in the area of Gradacac, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and threatened to continue his killing spree, Nermin Sulejmanovic, has committed suicide.

Sulejmanovic killed his ex wife on Friday morning and posted a video of the ordeal online, which led to a manhunt and police blocking all roads leading to the town.

While on the run, he kept posting videos in which he confessed to killing two more people and said he plans to continue killing.

“After being located and before being deprived of liberty, the suspect committed suicide,” police confirmed.

Sulejmanovic’s other two victims are reportedly a father and his son. He also wounded one policeman, another man and a woman in different locations in Gradacac.

Sulejmanovic had a criminal record and was known as a violent person. In 2013, he was arrested as a member of a large drug trafficking group headed by Emir Kodzag, along with 24 others. A year later, he was arrested while trying to smuggle 806 kilograms of marijuana into Croatia.

An international warrant was also issued for him in 2016, stating he was charged with violence against a police officer.

He was a bodybuilder and worked as a fitness instructor in recent years and even won awards. Last summer, he won first place in a bodybuilding competition in Prague.