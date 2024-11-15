Plenkovic on Beros: I am appalled, disappointed and angry

Podijeli :

Neva Zganec / Pixsell / ilustracija

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic held a press conference after the USKOK searched the home of Health Minister Vili Beros on Friday morning and subsequently arrested him. Plenkovic summarily dismissed Beros from his post.

Dr Irena Hrstic was appointed as the state secretary in charge of the Ministry of Health until a new minister takes office, the government announced.

The Prime Minister then called a meeting with the coalition partners, followed by a press conference.

“The authorities responsible for law enforcement should investigate everything”

“As you know, this morning former Minister Vili Beros and two other people were arrested as part of a USKOK operation, which I was informed about by the State Attorney-General. I am not familiar with the details. What is clear is that these are criminal offences related to corruption. What I would like to say on behalf of the government is that the authorities responsible for prosecution should investigate everything,” the Prime Minister said before continuing:

“As Prime Minister, I am personally appalled by the idea that anyone in the health system could use their position for personal gain or to favour someone else. This appears to involve illegal actions by the Minister and some other healthcare employees. Healthcare is a particularly sensitive sector and a particularly sensitive issue. Minister Beros was entrusted by me and the citizens to administer the health service and its resources lawfully and to ensure the best services for all patients.

Neither he nor anyone else has been given a mandate to abuse the system and commit criminal acts. Whilst this is an uncomfortable moment for the government, we fully support the investigation. Regardless of who is involved, there is no room for corruption. If the allegations turn out to be true, I will consider it a betrayal of the personal trust I have placed in him over the past five years in which I have honoured him with the role of minister. I hope that this case is an opportunity to intensify the fight against corruption.”

He declined to comment on the details of the case.

“Something like this should never have happened under the responsibility of a minister”

“I only know what I have read. The investigation is confidential. We are neither the police nor the State Attorney’s Office, so we have no insight into the details of the case. However, if the authorities consider the evidence, circumstantial evidence and witness statements to be sufficient to arrest the minister, then the situation is certainly serious and at least gives rise to suspicions of criminal offences.”

Plenkovic explained that he had immediately decided in favour of the minister’s dismissal, not because Beros had asked for it. He denied that this had anything to do with the European Chief Prosecutor Laura Kövesi or their recent meeting.

“The only thing I believe in this case is that something like this should never have happened under the responsibility of a minister. I am undoubtedly appaled, disappointed and angry. Nobody has a mandate to act illegally and that is why I am appalled. We do not go to elections to face criticism, which is sometimes justified,” the Prime Minister said before describing his last conversation with the former minister: “My last contact with Minister Beros was about the situation of the strike.”

“Those who commits misconduct must face the consequences”

The appointment of a new minister remains uncertain. “Give it some time. I did not go to bed last night thinking that I would be standing here at a press conference today and holding the third coalition meeting of the week,” said Plenkovic.

He explained the process of public procurement in hospitals: “As part of the reform, we thought it would be better if the owner had control over the system. In the future, we will pay even more attention to this. Unfortunately, these situations have occurred. Time will tell how and why they happened and who is responsible. I do not have any details. We will get in touch with the people on the boards. They were nominated by someone; they are not outsiders in the healthcare system.”

Does he feel under pressure as Prime Minister before appointing a new minister?

“A new minister will take office. No one is trusted with the responsibility to act against the law. Those who abuse that trust end up that way. This lesson should have been learnt a long time ago. There is no protection, favouritism or restraint for law enforcement agencies. Those who commit misconduct must face the consequences. We cannot be held accountable for the actions of individuals. What we can do is raise the issue, give law enforcement the utmost support and send a political message that such matters must be addressed. Let these cases serve as a warning to everyone else not to even consider such a thing,” said Plenkovic.