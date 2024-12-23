Plenkovic on the attack at the Precko school: ‘It is important to find a long-term solution’

Podijeli :

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic visited the towns of Petrinja and Sisak on Monday.

In Petrinja, he visited the newly built Health Centre and the Youth Centre. In Sisak, he visited the newly built facilities of the Dr Ivo Pedisic General Hospital, the student dormitory and the renovated “Command” building.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Physical Planning, Construction and State Assets, Branko Bacic, and the Minister of Health, Irena Hrstic.

After the tour, he made a statement to the media.

“There is a wide range of measures”

“The entire profession has come together at the Ministry of Science and Education. There is a wide range of possible solutions and measures that are being discussed. It is important to find a long-term solution,” said Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic about the attack in Precko, reports the news website Dnevnik.hr.

“Minister Radovan Fuchs has gathered experts to deal with this issue, this great tragedy. There is a wide range of measures, starting with something as simple as the directive that the ministry issued in 2017 when some politicians unlawfully entered schools. At that time, a directive was issued stating that unauthorised persons should not enter schools.

“Questions about the arrest of Ivko Maric should be directed to the Ministry of the Interior”

The simplest solution is to lock the schools, but that is very volatile – people come in and out. They are also considering hiring security companies. There are examples from other cities where security companies have taken on this task. But let’s leave that to the experts. I think we need both short-term and long-term measures,” said Plenkovic.

When asked about the arrest of Ivko Maric, the co-owner of a Zagreb restaurant who became known to the public after driving newly elected MEP Stephen Nikola Bartulica to the campaign headquarters of the Domovinski pokret (DP) party and who has been in police custody since Saturday, Plenkovic simply said: “All questions about this matter should be directed to the Ministry of the Interior.”