Second exit poll: Milanovic secures another term with 50.73% in the first round, exit polls show

Goran Stanzl/PIXSELL

According to the second exit poll, the incumbent president and candidate of the SDP and its partners, Zoran Milanovic, wins the first round and secures another term in office with 50.73% of the vote. The candidate of the HDZ and its partner, Dragan Primorac, received 19.04% of the vote.

According to a poll of voters leaving the polling stations, the independent candidate Marija Selak-Raspudic is in third place with 9.27% of the vote.

She is followed by Ivana Kekin (Mozemo party) with 8.76% of the vote.

The independent candidate Tomislav Jonjic received 3.90% of the vote, while Miro Bulj from the Most party received 3.67%.

Branka Lozo (Domino party) received 2.47% and the independent candidate Niko Tokic-Kartelo 0.89%.

Compared to the first exit poll, which was published at 7 pm, both Milanovic and Primorac received slightly fewer votes in the second poll.