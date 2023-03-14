Some changes in basket of foodstuffs with capped prices in 4th aid package

Podijeli :

Pixabay/ilustracija

Presenting the fourth aid package prepared by his cabinet to fend off inflationary pressure, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Tuesday that there will be minor changes in the basket of goods whose prices are capped.

At its session on Thursday, the government will make a decision by which Boston butt and pork loin will no longer be included in this basket, and pork belly will be added, and in the future the fixed price will be set for eight products.

According to the proposal, the price for edible sunflower oil would be lower – €1.72 per liter (until now €1.86), while the same prices would remain for milk, flour (sharp and strong), sugar, whole chicken and minced pork, and for pork belly it would be €3.79 per kilogram.

€347 million for grants and state aid to several sectors

For special grants and incentives, the government will provide €347 million, and they refer to grants for the sustainability of domestic public transport (€11 million), support for farmers and fishermen (€41 million), support for wood processors and furniture manufacturers (€4 million).

For the energy efficiency of buildings and renewable energy sources, support will amount to a total of €291 million, with existing support for earthquake victims continuing until the end of the year.