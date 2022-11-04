US State Department expresses support for High Representative in BiH

Share:







Source: State Department

United States State Department issued a statement Thursday expressing their full support to the international community's peace envoy, Christian Schmidt, in his work and the ability to use all the authorities granted to him by his Office, including the so-called Bonn Powers, noting his and the European peace-keeping force EUFOR's significance in preserving Bosnia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The United States welcomes the UN Security Council’s unanimous reauthorization of the mandate for the European Union Force in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s (EUFOR) Operation ALTHEA. Rooted in the Dayton Peace Accords, EUFOR’s Operation ALTHEA remains critical to maintaining the stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH). We thank the EU for their continued contributions to and leadership of EUFOR ALTHEA,” the State Department press statement said.

“The United States fully supports High Representative Christian Schmidt and his ability to exercise all necessary authorities, including the Bonn Powers, until the 5+2 Agenda is complete and BIH is irreversibly on course for European integration. We fully support the High Representative’s efforts to address longstanding power-sharing problems and counter any anti-Dayton acts. The High Representative and his Office merit the full support of the international community in this task,” they said.

The State Department also congratulated the Bosnian citizens for exercising their rights during October 2 general elections and expressed support for the newly elected leaders to form responsive, accountable governments at the state and entity levels as soon as possible.

The citizens of BiH deserve institutions that will work to consolidate multi-ethnic democracy, strengthen democratic institutions, counter corruption, and provide economic opportunity for all people, the state department concluded.