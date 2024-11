Ponovno jaka kiša u Španjolskoj, otkazano 70 letova

Residents of Barcelona, ​​Spain, have just received an alert from Civil Protection on their mobile phones due to torrential rain. They are advised not to leave home.#Valencia #Spain #Alluvione #flash #flood #Dana #flights #Waterspout #Rain https://t.co/veuOSyPs94 pic.twitter.com/wigz0YsUEw

— GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) November 4, 2024