FOTO, VIDEO / Raste broj stradalih u razornim poplavama u Španjolskoj: Traga se za nestalima

Catastrophic flooding in the Valencia region, Spain 🇪🇸

• 491mm of rain fell in Chiva in just 8 hours, including 160mm in just 1 hour.

• More than a year’s worth of rain in less than 24 hours.

• At least 51 people have died, this number will rise.pic.twitter.com/hpWhNRGh3n

— Official Weather UK 🍂 (@Official_WXUK) October 30, 2024