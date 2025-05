VIDEO / Iran predstavio novu balističku raketu dometa do 1.200 kilometara

⚡️BREAKING

Iran unveiled the Qassem Basir ballistic missile with pinpoint accuracy

The missile is specifically designed to bypass the US Thaad defence system

▪️Range: 1,300 km

▪️No use of GPS and immune to electronic warfare

▪️Carbon composite body

▪️Maneuverable warhead… pic.twitter.com/ErBqrnt4Ki

— Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) May 4, 2025