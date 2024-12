Zelenski zaoštrio retoriku: Nijedan svjetski vođa nema pravo…

🇺🇦👀 Zelensky: “I insist that no leader in the world has the right to negotiate with Putin without Ukraine. We have never delegated this mandate to anyone. We are victims. It would be unfair if everyone started talking about how the country should live.” pic.twitter.com/tqzKME1JLR

— MAKS 24 🇺🇦👀 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) December 18, 2024