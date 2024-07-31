Penava: DP will decide in September who it will support in the presidential elections

Podijeli :

The leader of the Domovinski pokret (DP) party, Ivan Penava, said on Wednesday that the DP will decide in September who it will support in the presidential elections, adding that all options are open.

Penava explained that the presidential elections are not the main focus of the DP at the moment and that the party bodies will make a decision on the matter in September, after the internal party elections.

When asked whether the DP will support Dragan Primorac, the presidential candidate of its coalition partner HDZ, Penava said that all options are currently open.

“What I can say is what I said before the parliamentary election – that we cannot support either Mozemo or the SDSS parties,” Penava said at a press conference in Vukovar.

The party bodies, he added, will make the necessary decision. “At this stage, anything I would say would be pure speculation,” Penava said.

After the parliamentary election, the DP formed a coalition with the HDZ party and provides the deputy prime minister, three ministers, eight state secretaries and the deputy speaker of parliament.