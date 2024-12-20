Jelavic cancels press conference

Podijeli :

Nikica Jelavic wanted to present the first evidence on Friday at noon, which allegedly shows exactly what happened during the controversial coffee meeting with Mile Kekin, the husband of Mozemo party candidate Ivana Kekin. At the same time, he announced a private lawsuit against Kekins and Sandra Bencic.

Jelavic’s lawyer, Anto Nobilo, cancelled the press conference due to the tragedy in a school in Zagreb, in which several children were injured and one child died.

Jelavic expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased child and mentioned that catering had been prepared, but that there would be no statements to the media, as news site Dnevnik.hr reports.

Jelavic announced the presentation of the “first evidence of false accusations”

As a reminder, Jelavic invited the media to a press conference on Thursday through his lawyer Anto Nobilo, at which he announced that he would present the first piece of evidence proving that the Kekin couple had publicly slandered him.

“After the Kekin couple and the leadership of the Mozemo party have refused to apologise for a series of falsehoods and slander against Mr Nikica Jelavic, which they have repeatedly expressed and continue to express publicly, and after the deadline for a public apology has passed, we are unfortunately forced to take the necessary defensive measures in this case until the matter is resolved,” read the invitation to the press conference, which was to be held at the Plaza Bar in Zagreb.

Two lawsuits

“Therefore, we invite you to a press conference where the first piece of evidence related to their false claims and ongoing coercion against Jelavic, as well as the coercion of the public to participate in their political campaigns, will be presented. The private (criminal) lawsuit and the lawsuit for damages against the Kekin couple and Sandra Bencic will also be publicly disclosed, along with the next steps to bring the full truth to light,” the invitation stated.

Lawyer Anto Nobilo had previously given the Kekin couple a three-day deadline to apologise to his client for, as he put it, “the untruths they have spread, which have damaged his client’s reputation.”

“Everything could have been cleared up with a simple apology, but they chose not to do so,” emphasised Nobilo, adding that two lawsuits are already being prepared against Kekin and Bencic.